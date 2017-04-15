Commissioner commends development

/ Front page / News

COMMISSIONER Western Manasa Tagicakibau says the growth of development in the Western Division continued to accelerate as more investment opportunities arise in the region.

While opening the new Fiji Public Service Credit Union in Lautoka on Thursday, he said the West was the economic hub of the country and had a stronghold for many working organisations and businesses.

"The Fiji Hoteliers Association supporting our tourism industry and the Fiji Sugar Corporation of the sugar industry," he said.

"We have our mining sector which captures the operation of the Vatukoula Gold Mine and the recently opened Tuvatu Gold Mine and the magnetic mining off the Ba river mouth."

He said small investors were also making a mark in the region.

"Our farmers are making a mark in the Fiji market.

"Nadarivatu is the only place in Fiji that successfully plants potatoes."

He said businesses such as the FPS Credit Union could tap into these small investor markets.

"It is a large market and you just need to strategise and work hard to capitalise on this."

The FPS Credit Union is the largest credit union in Fiji.

The organisation has over 4000 members.