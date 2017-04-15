$317k for treatment

/ Front page / News

THE Health Ministry spent $US151,897 ($F317,874) last year to send 33 cardiac patients overseas for treatment.

Ministry of Health hospital services deputy secretary Dr Luisa Cikamatana highlighted this and said the assistance also included patients who were in urgent need of high risk cardiac surgeries.

Dr Cikamatana said the ministry also spent $160,000 to support coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), a surgery that improved blood flow to the heart.

She said 32 patients were assisted for this surgery, performed by overseas surgeons.

Dr Cikamatana said Fijians needed to be conscious of their health to ensure they did not succumb to these diseases, caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

"We don't have to look far for the solutions, it's within our own homes, the eating habits we have and the choices we make on a daily basis."

She made these comments while speaking at a weight loss program for women on Thursday.

"I reiterate the words of our Minister for Health and Medical Services 'we can build so many hospitals and nursing stations, and fill these facilities with doctors and nurses, but if people don't take responsibility for their own health then we will not be able to realize the vision of developing a healthy population'.