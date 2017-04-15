Police warn drivers, public

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Employees of Fiji Electricity Authority works on the broken power line that was destroyed by a truck at Seaqaqa yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has advised motorists to be careful when travelling along the Natua stretch in Seaqaqa.

The warning came after an accident that occurred yesterday morning, when a vehicle crashed into a power post before overturning on the side of the road.

"We are requesting motorists to drive slowly near the vicinity," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca said there were no visible injuries seen on the driver.

"The driver was taken to Labasa Hospital after the incident."

Meanwhile, police have also advised people to be careful when crossing the busy streets of Labasa Town during this Easter weekend. SSP Nakauyaca said there were a lot of events happening in Labasa and parents needed to be careful when in town with their children.

"The town is really busy right now with the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam convention going on in Labasa, where more than 2000 people from around the world and other parts of Fiji are here to attend this event," he said.

"Our town is busy and crowded right now and as parents, we must take good care of our children when bringing them to town."

SSP Nakauyaca said police would continue with their normal routine in town areas.

"There will be police monitoring the town during this long weekend," he said.