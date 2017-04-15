Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police warn drivers, public

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, April 15, 2017

DIVISIONAL Police Commander North Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has advised motorists to be careful when travelling along the Natua stretch in Seaqaqa.

The warning came after an accident that occurred yesterday morning, when a vehicle crashed into a power post before overturning on the side of the road.

"We are requesting motorists to drive slowly near the vicinity," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca said there were no visible injuries seen on the driver.

"The driver was taken to Labasa Hospital after the incident."

Meanwhile, police have also advised people to be careful when crossing the busy streets of Labasa Town during this Easter weekend. SSP Nakauyaca said there were a lot of events happening in Labasa and parents needed to be careful when in town with their children.

"The town is really busy right now with the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam convention going on in Labasa, where more than 2000 people from around the world and other parts of Fiji are here to attend this event," he said.

"Our town is busy and crowded right now and as parents, we must take good care of our children when bringing them to town."

SSP Nakauyaca said police would continue with their normal routine in town areas.

"There will be police monitoring the town during this long weekend," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Not true', says mum
  2. Social media policy breach probe
  3. 7s approach
  4. Loyalty is key, Tikoduadua joins NFP
  5. Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday
  6. Religious body faces challenge
  7. Prank call problem
  8. Culture 'brings unity'
  9. Family travels for the love of Fijian rugby
  10. 50,000 with NEC

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Key facts' in infant death case Friday (14 Apr)
  2. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  3. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)
  10. 'I am still headman' Monday (10 Apr)