30 vie for top awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Performing Rights Association's Laisa Vulakoro is pictured with local artist from left, Suliasi Uluilakeba, Viliame Cokanauto and Setareki Baleirara during the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) nominations launch at the Damodar City Cinemalou

THIS year's Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) annual awards is expected to draw a lot of attention after the unveiling of the nominees on Thursday at Damodar City Centre in Suva.

With 30 artistes nominated in 10 different categories, this year's occasion is expected to be bigger and better.

FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro said the event marked a milestone in recognising the talents and hard work of local artistes, musicians and composers in the country.

"Today is a very special day in terms of artistes present and them getting nominated for their hard work throughout the year.

"Many of them are young and it is good to see them in the music industry," Vulakoro said.

Upcoming performer Suliasi Uluilakeba said he was shocked to be nominated in the Best New Artiste Category.

"Personally, tonight I didn't expect to be nominated but I am glad my performance has been acknowledged," Uluilakeba said.

"I have been singing for the last three years and my future ambition is to keep on singing so that the public can appreciate my voice and talents."

Artiste of the year nominee Viliame Cokanauto said he was looking forward for the main event in May.

"I am just happy to be nominated. Being nominated on its own is a blessing. You get recognition and people acknowledge your hard work," Cokanauto said.

"It is hard being a musician in Fiji but we don't give up because we love being musicians.

"I always wanted to join the music industry in the country while growing up. I used to hear the old musicians back then."

Best Hindi song nominee Honey Hasan thanked FPRA for recognising her efforts in the music industry.

Originally from Bangladesh, Hasan said Fiji was her second home and she had been singing in the country since 2013.

" I have been nominated for the song Pukar and looking forward to the awards night.

"The competition in the country is tough," she said.