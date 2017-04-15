Religious body faces challenge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji attend the annual general meeting in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ENCOURAGING people to become active Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji members is a challenge for administrators of the religious body.

With about 2000 members across the country, the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji remains one of the smallest organisations despite heavy influence in the education sector.

Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji president Kamal Kumar says while the body has been around for 76 years, it hasn't been able to attract people who can help in its growth.

"We have a lot of challenges that we face, but the most prevalent is getting more members to be more active in our organisation," he said.

"It's very hard to find people who can come forward and contribute.

"This organisation was built by our forefathers 76 years ago and it's very important that we have members who will continue the work that they started.

"It is our responsibility to carry on that work."

He said having more members would encourage the promotion of the body's religious values and laws.

"I am urging people part of the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji and everyone that is interested in the promotion of our values and beliefs to come forward and help us.

"We are a growing body and we have a lot of influence in the education sector with seven schools and a temple that we look after. We need people who can help us grow our organisation."

Members of the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji gathered in Nadi yesterday for its annual general meeting.