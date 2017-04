/ Front page / News

A TEAM from the Water Authority of Fiji has been deployed to a residential area in Lautoka to fix a sewerage leak that has been bothering residents for a while.

WAF said officers were sent to Waivakasoso Settlement in Waiyavi to clear blockages causing the leaks.

"WAF crew members are currently at the site trying to clear the blockages that caused the leakage along the Waiyavi Trunk Main, which is a 450mm diameter cement pipe laid alongside the Namoli Creek," a WAF statement read.