Prank call problem

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 15, 2017

PRANK calls remain a problem for police, says CrimeStoppers Western Division board chairman Anit Singh.

Mr Singh said prank calls to 919 held up lines that could mean life or death for genuine callers.

"We have an average of 200 calls a day," he said.

"Most of the time these are calls from people who are pranking us or playing a game using that number. These prank calls keep phone lines busy and keep genuine callers waiting.

"We are urging people not to play around because it is a very important line."








