Sangam committed to education

THE growing number of students enrolled in schools managed by the Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji in the Western Division is a testament to the religious organisation's commitment to the education sector.

With about 3000 students enrolled in seven schools, the organisation has reaffirmed its influence on the vital sector.

Dakshina India Andhra Sangam of Fiji's Kamal Kumar said the operation of each school was an important agenda in every annual meeting held by the organisation.

"We know the importance of education and how it helps the development of any society," he said.

"We have five primary schools and two colleges that we look after.

"We are very proud with how the schools have developed over the years.

"All of our schools are in the West, with two in Sigatoka, two in Lautoka, one each in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki."

The organisation held its annual general meeting yesterday in which education was a major discussion point.

The body is made up of Tamil language speakers who formed the group on April 20, 1941, at the Gallau Temple in Ra.