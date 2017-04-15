Family reeling from break-in

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ganga Prasad, right, shows the broken window with his wife Kusma Wati and son Manav Rahul at their home at Rara housing in Labasa. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

THE Prasad family of Rara Housing in Labasa is living in fear after their house was broken into last week Sunday.

"We are no longer safe in our own home and we fear that one day we might die in our sleep," said Ganga Prasad.

The 55-year-old man is a retired welder and lives with his 49-year-old wife and their only son, 12-year-old Manav Rahul.

Mr Prasad claimed they had lodged few reports with the police, but nothing was done.

"Our first report to the police was during Diwali last year when our kitchen caught fire from outside," he said.

Mr Prasad claimed they were inside their kitchen when they smelt benzene around their house.

"The next thing we saw was smoke and we quickly ran out and poured buckets of water over the fire before it spread," he claimed.

"We called police to come over and they did, but until now we haven't received anything about the fire and not even any updates of the investigations." Mr Prasad said right after the Diwali fire incident at their home they brought in a dog to guard their house at night.

"We woke up one day and saw our dog lying dead in front of our compound from eating some meat that was thrown in to our compound and we believe that the meat could be poisoned," he claimed.

"Just last Sunday night our louvres got smashed up and doors got broken down and we are scared that we might die in our sleep one day."

Mr Prasad claimed they felt scared every time they were at home.

"We don't feel relaxed like we used to do before and this type of things should be taken into record and police should take some action as this is a matter of life and death situation," he claimed.

"We don't know who can help us now because the police did not come around after a few reports and still nothing has been done."

Numerous efforts to get comments from police proved unsuccessful.