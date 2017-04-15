Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

'A time of reflection'

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, April 15, 2017

UNITY can only be found within our home, church, Government and vanua if we set God to be the centre of everything we do says Nasea Methodist Church senior pastor Reverend Noa Turaganivalu.

He made the comments during the Easter church service at Nasea Methodist Church in Labasa yesterday.

"Jesus is the way, the truth and the life therefore we should praise him and thank him for he is the reason we are here today."

Mr Noa Turaganivalu said Easter was a time to reflect on the walk with God and begin a new journey.

"Our country is going through a lot of changes that affects our children and one of it is the technological change that has quickly driven our children's attention," he said.








