Culture 'brings unity'

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, April 15, 2017

THE Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam (TISI) Sangam annual convention has proven to be an event where people can unite as one to share their love for culture, says former Governor-General of New Zealand Sir Anand Satyanand.

He said this during a press conference held at the Grand Eastern Hotel in Labasa on Thursday.

"I am very glad to be here on this wonderful event and to meet up with other TISI Sangam members from around the world," he said.

Sir Anand said the event was also a time for all Sangam executives and Sangam members to meet up for the annual Sangam convention.

"This convention aims at acknowledging and recognising the elders for their contribution towards the organisation," he said.

"This year we have managed to attract $120,000 in sponsorship for the convention.

"The money that we get from this convention will be forwarded to the various groups that belong to the TISI Sangam all over Fiji and those from other parts of the world and this is an event where we talk about what should be done to help the organisation grow."

Sir Anand said all members would have a chance to assemble together as members of one organisation at the temple.

"This is a great event and there are a lot of people that are here to attend the annual convention attended by members from all walks of life," he said.

"We host the biggest convention during the Easter weekend and we plan to take it to another level this year."

TISI Sangam was formed in Fiji in May 1926 at the site of the old Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi.








