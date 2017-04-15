Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

Village celebrates five weddings and a birthday

Matilda Simmons
Saturday, April 15, 2017

FIVE couples had dual reasons for celebration yesterday — Good Friday and the beginning of their married lives at Waikete Village in Tailevu.

The couples — Esala and Litimai Tabaloa, Miliano and Salanieta Yavala, Sakiusa and Setaita Kamikamica, Sesario and Seini Kenadina, and Penaia and Unaisi Dokaimai — were emotional as they each said "I do" in front of families, friends and church members.

Speaking at their wedding, Revered Kaminieli Rokotavaga told the couples to always base their marriage on love as they embarked on a new journey.

"We took them through communion. The table of communion is the table of forgiveness and for them to forgive one another and to always stand by their spouse so that was something I wanted for them to take back with them," said Mr Rokotavaga.

For Esala and Litimai, it was a commitment of starting a new life and leaving the past behind.

"As we all know the first day of Easter is when Christ died on the cross for our sins, He was buried and He rose up again on the third day. Likewise, we wanted to bury our past and begin a new life with Christ. It's a commitment that we have made," the couple said.

It was also a double celebration for Penaia and Unaisi who celebrated their baby daughter's birthday on the same day.

More than 200 guests came to witness the special occasion at Waikete Assemblies of God Church.








