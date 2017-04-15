Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Saturday 15 April

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, April 15, 2017

BEACHCOMBER was told this story.

There was a lady who was approached by a local official of a particular group for her email address at an event yesterday.

The lady, upon the official's request, gave her email address and name.

When she returned to her office, she was surprised to find that the official had emailed her but had gotten her name wrong.

It had been a long day, and she did not realise that it was a mistake and almost immediately began to question her own identity.

But she burst out laughing afterwards when she saw that the contents of the email was what she had requested.








