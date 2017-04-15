50,000 with NEC

/ Front page / News

THE National Employment Centre has more than 50,000 registered members but Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate says this is not a true indicator of unemployment in the country.

Mr Usamate said while the numbers were in excess of 50,000, some members still had to update their employment status.

"The number registered with the National Employment Centre is in excess of 50,000," he said.

"This does not however mean that all 50,000 are still unemployed. Some of these people have since been employed but have not provided us this feedback. We are now working on cleaning up our database."

He said for the past three years, NEC had organised the recruitment, assessment, training and placement of seasonal workers to Australia and New Zealand

"The latest figure that we have on unemployment is that it stands at just below 7 per cent," Mr Usamate said.

"I am looking forward to the findings of the census that will take place in September this year because it will provide a better picture of where we are in terms of population and employment."

Mr Usamate said the NEC assisted employers with listings of unemployed people who had requirements that they were after.

Mr Usamate said last month that 60 per cent of Fijians were employed in the informal sector or did subsistence work, which was also employment.

"However, our focus is on the unemployment of youths which is an issue as it is high at 18 per cent," Mr Usamate had said.

"Fiji currently has a workforce of 340,000 people out of a population of 895,000."