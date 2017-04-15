'Not true', says mum

/ Front page / News

THE woman whose baby's death was the subject of a social media frenzy this week has called on the Health Ministry to stop making, what she claims to be, false statements in the media.

Vishalini Lata contacted this newspaper yesterday afternoon at 4.30pm after reading articles where the Health and Medical Services Ministry was quoted as saying that it was in contact with the family and had counselled them.

"How can they say that when no one has been in contact with me or my husband," she claimed.

"They have made no effort to counsel us or at least take down a report about what had happened.

"I am very disappointed that they have put out a public statement which they know is not true."

When asked about a statement issued by Health Ministry permanent secretary Philip Davies yesterday which said she was considered "high risk" and may not have consistently followed medical advice during her pregnancy and labour, Mrs Lata acknowledged she did sign out of the Nadi Hospital on two occasions — earlier in her pregnancy — and it was not for the reasons suggested by the PS.

"I was about three and four months pregnant and was having stomach pains and they kept giving me painkillers instead of informing me about what was happening to my baby or what the risks were. So when no explanation was given I said no more medication and signed myself out," she claimed.

Mrs Lata claimed she began attending clinics at the Lautoka Hospital after that because nurses at Nadi said her file had been transferred there.

On Monday this week, she began experiencing stomach pains and travelled from her Nawaicoba, Nadi, home to the Maternity Unit in Lautoka.

"When I got there, the nurse checked me and said everything was fine and baby was fine and she said not to worry and gave me April 18 as the expected delivery date.

"When I got home the pains did not go down. The next afternoon, on Tuesday, I called my husband to take me to the Lautoka Hospital again and when we got there, I asked if I could have a caesarean section but the midwives insisted that I could have a natural birth," she claimed.

"When I finally gave birth a few minutes later, they put baby on my stomach and she gripped my finger, I know she was alive when I last saw her.

"And then they came and took her from me. About one hour after that, a doctor came and said that my daughter had died," she claimed.

"They can't make statements saying my baby was stillborn, she was alive when I delivered but what happened afterwards, only they have the answers to that."

Mrs Lata's husband Mithun Permal said his wife was recovering from the delivery but the trauma of their baby's death and the events that transpired post-delivery was taking its toll on her mentally.