Social media policy breach probe

+ Enlarge this image Dr James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Philip Davies and Dr Luisa Cikamatana during responds to the media at Namosi House yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Ministry of Health says it will look into instances of staff breaching their social media policy in relation to the death of a baby at the Lautoka Hospital this week.

The baby's death gained national attention after a video surfaced on Facebook of a confrontation between midwives at the Hospital and supposed relatives of the grieving parents.

In a since deleted comment, a person purporting to be the shift supervisor explained the circumstances behind the baby's death saying that the infant's umbilical cord was around her neck and she had also passed thick meconium.

"While it's good to hear that version of facts presented that would actually present a breach of our social media policy," permanent secretary for Health Philip Davies said.

"Again staff are at liberty to use social media for social purposes, but we do instruct them not to discuss professional and work-related matters via social media."

Commenting on the video of the confrontation itself Mr Davies said while staff would be aware of the need to interact calmly with patients, the situation was a very stressful one.

"But again that is not an excuse, it should never be an excuse, but as you have commented yourself there was, and I think that you can see from that video that there was other stuff going on in the background which clearly meant it was a stressful time.

"That is not an excuse, but it is very clearly a factor."

CWMH consultant obstetrician Dr James Fong also addressed the video and concerns the parents were not informed of what was happening to their daughter.

He said the delayed time of presentation also played a part in communicating with the parents because the mother arrived at hospital at 7pm after being in labour since 9am the same day.

"We generally try to advise them, but as I said the time between the arrival of the patient and the presentation of the baby in such a critical position was very little," Dr Fong said.

"There was not enough time to warn everybody that this is what is about to happen. But in general the policy is that if you have the time to warn people that something is about to happen, then you warn them and then when it happens you tell them that this is what you are doing, but the crew was assembled very quickly and the focus had to be on the baby first.

"It is a grave concern among us that the impact of social media is putting quite a strain on our ability to hold ourselves back and reply because in many instances to reply we have to release confidential information and if we release that confidential information then that means that patients will feel insecure about coming to the hospital.

"And it's going to affect their health seeking behaviour.

"I think it needs to be understood that there is a lot that doctors cannot say, that nurses cannot say when they are being accused of wrongdoing."