Wealth does not equal happy

HAVING great wealth does not automatically translate into happiness.

This point and other messages about the benefits of having a spiritual life was the subject of a panel discussion which took place at the University of the South Pacific earlier this week.

According to the USP media and marketing office, the seminar on �The Place of Spirituality in Holistic Education� heard that the need for spirituality in holistic education was essential.

The panel discussion included Bhakti Swami, Chairman of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolinio Boila, Executive Director Finance, USP and a youth pastor at the World Harvest Centre.

�Panellists discussed the additional tangible benefits provided by spiritualism for students, and the fact that it is necessary to inculcate spiritual values in their education, for holistic student success,� the USP statement said.

�Professor Richard Coll, Acting Vice-Chancellor and President, who moderated the discussion said research has shown that, from a spiritual point of view, having great wealth does not automatically translate into happiness.�

Mr Boila said having a spiritual understanding of oneself could help people develop the ability to copy with pressure.

Technological advancement means people can get too much information so people there was an increased need for tolerance, he added.

�If there is no internal capacity to handle pressure it can lead to problems like stress and high blood pressure,� he remarked.

Meanwhile the two faith based leaders reminded students present at the discussion that spiritual qualities gave people better guidance during life�s stress in comparison to those who did not possess them.

�It is important that we have a proper understanding that the goal of life is not to achieve material success but it is far greater than that. We should recognise our spiritual identity which normally delivers us from our difficulties,� Mr Swami said.