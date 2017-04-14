Rewa and Ba tough teams

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM REWA and Ba were the two teams during the Vodafone Fiji Muslim League IDC at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Organizing Committee chairman Javed Ahmed said home side team Rewa was a team to watch after they defeated Varavu 3-0.

�They have a few Rewa youth and men�s team and other teams is Ba and they�ve come in well prepared.�

�They have a tough pool because they have Nadi in the pool and we�re looking forward to the exciting four days tournament. We have the pool matches concluding today with the quarterfinal and will have the semi and finals on Sunday,� Ahmed said.

He said the association had been preparing for the past months prior to the Inter District Championship.

�The tournament has kicked off successful and we�re blessed with a beautiful weather.

�We have 17 teams from all over Fiji with Makoi defending their champion title and we look forward to some exciting matches as teams have been preparing for the past two months.�

�Some teams have district players and some surprising results,� he said.

Ahmed also mentioned that they are preparing for the ICC World Club Championship in November that will be held in Nadi.

�We will be expecting eight overseas teams to come and compete with eight local teams who are the top teams from this IDC so that is the major tournament that we all looking forward to,� he said.

Results

Rewa 3 vs Varavu 0

Lokia 1 vs Cuvu 0

Nasinu 1 vs Suva 1

Makoi 1 vs Sabeto 0

Valelevu 1 vs Rarawai 1

Nadi 1 vs Navuua 1

Ba 1 vs Maigania 0