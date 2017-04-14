Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rewa and Ba tough teams

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 6:33PM REWA and Ba were the two teams during the Vodafone Fiji Muslim League IDC at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Organizing Committee chairman Javed Ahmed said home side team Rewa was a team to watch after they defeated Varavu 3-0.

�They have a few Rewa youth and men�s team and other teams is Ba and they�ve come in well prepared.�

�They have a tough pool because they have Nadi in the pool and we�re looking forward to the exciting four days tournament. We have the pool matches concluding today with the quarterfinal and will have the semi and finals on Sunday,� Ahmed said.

He said the association had been preparing for the past months prior to the Inter District Championship.

�The tournament has kicked off successful and we�re blessed with a beautiful weather.

�We have 17 teams from all over Fiji with Makoi defending their champion title and we look forward to some exciting matches as teams have been preparing for the past two months.�

�Some teams have district players and some surprising results,� he said.

Ahmed also mentioned that they are preparing for the ICC World Club Championship in November that will be held in Nadi.

�We will be expecting eight overseas teams to come and compete with eight local teams who are the top teams from this IDC so that is the major tournament that we all looking forward to,� he said.

Results

Rewa 3 vs Varavu 0

Lokia 1 vs Cuvu 0

Nasinu 1 vs Suva 1

Makoi 1 vs Sabeto 0

Valelevu 1 vs Rarawai 1

Nadi 1 vs Navuua 1

Ba 1 vs Maigania 0








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)