Rewa and Ba tough teams

Update: 6:33PM REWA and Ba were the two teams during the Vodafone Fiji Muslim League IDC at Ratu Cakobau Park today.
Organizing Committee chairman Javed Ahmed said home side
team Rewa was a team to watch after they defeated Varavu 3-0.
�They have a few Rewa youth and men�s team and other teams
is Ba and they�ve come in well prepared.�
�They have a tough pool because they have Nadi in the pool
and we�re looking forward to the exciting four days tournament. We have the
pool matches concluding today with the quarterfinal and will have the semi and
finals on Sunday,� Ahmed said.
He said the association had been preparing for the past
months prior to the Inter District Championship.
�The tournament has kicked off successful and we�re blessed
with a beautiful weather.
�We have 17 teams from all over Fiji with Makoi defending their
champion title and we look forward to some exciting matches as teams have been
preparing for the past two months.�
�Some teams have district players and some surprising
results,� he said.
Ahmed also mentioned that they are preparing for the ICC
World Club Championship in November that will be held in Nadi.
�We will be expecting eight overseas teams to come and
compete with eight local teams who are the top teams from this IDC so that is
the major tournament that we all looking forward to,� he said.
Results
Rewa 3 vs Varavu 0
Lokia 1 vs Cuvu 0
Nasinu 1 vs Suva 1
Makoi 1 vs Sabeto 0
Valelevu 1 vs Rarawai 1
Nadi 1 vs Navuua 1
Ba 1 vs Maigania 0