Live a healthy life: Koya

Update: 6:33PM MINISTER For Industry Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya reminded players the importance of having a productive and healthy work force as he opened the Fiji Muslim League 58th Vodafone Muslim league at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Mr Koya said while Fiji was on the road to economic prosperity it is also rapidly becoming a society of opportunity.

�One of the major risk to our population is the rising crisis of Non Communicable disease of NCD�s in recent decades and NCD�s have become the biggest killer in Fiji.�

�I encourage you too actively and enthusiastically participate in the coming days and continue to do so even after this tournament.

�Since 1945 this Inter District Tournament has been much awaited sporting event bringing together talented teams and individuals from the district to showcase their skills and abilities.

�Continue raising the high quality and standard of Fiji Soccer will nuture players at this level to prepare for National level,� Koya said.

The Minister also stated that we�re all Fijians under the constitution and in the eyes soccer is a prominent national sport.

�The Fijian Government will do everything in is power to ensure that the sport is open to any child with an interest in the game no matter what they background is or where they are from,� he said.

Meanwhile Fiji Muslim League President Hafiz Khan said wished the players well and reminded them to keep the Islamic spirit high.

�We are brothers regarding whether we win or lose and I�m sure with history of the IDC we will cherish them and we hope and pray that we�ll continue in the future.