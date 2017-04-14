Live a healthy life: Koya

Update: 6:33PM MINISTER For Industry Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya reminded players the importance of having a productive and healthy work force as he opened the Fiji Muslim League 58th Vodafone Muslim league at Ratu Cakobau Park today.
Mr Koya said while Fiji was on the road to economic
prosperity it is also rapidly becoming a society of opportunity.
�One of the major risk to our population is the rising
crisis of Non Communicable disease of NCD�s in recent decades and NCD�s have
become the biggest killer in Fiji.�
�I encourage you too actively and enthusiastically
participate in the coming days and continue to do so even after this
tournament.
�Since 1945 this Inter District Tournament has been much
awaited sporting event bringing together talented teams and individuals from
the district to showcase their skills and abilities.
�Continue raising the high quality and standard of Fiji
Soccer will nuture players at this level to prepare for National level,� Koya
said.
The Minister also stated that we�re all Fijians under the
constitution and in the eyes soccer is a prominent national sport.
�The Fijian Government will do everything in is power to
ensure that the sport is open to any child with an interest in the game no
matter what they background is or where they are from,� he said.
Meanwhile Fiji Muslim League President Hafiz Khan said
wished the players well and reminded them to keep the Islamic spirit high.
�We are brothers regarding whether we win or lose and I�m
sure with history of the IDC we will cherish them and we hope and pray that
we�ll continue in the future.