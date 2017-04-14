Chinese chamber visit Home

Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

AQELA SUSU
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 6:25PM MEMBERS of China�s Chamber of Commerce in Fiji visited Saint Christopher�s Home in Nakasi earlier today to donate food items and other essential groceries as part of their social responsibility.

This is the first to be undertaken by the group since its establishment last year.

Its president, Gang Wang said the China Chamber of Commerce in Fiji was strengthening relationship with the Fijian community not only in trade links but in participating in such worthy causes as well.

�Undertaking the social responsibility is one of our missions in giving back to the Fijian community,� Mr Wang said.

�Our initiative is to promote its social obligation in assisting the less fortunate, orphanages and other organisations that looks after the welfare of the needy in Fiji.�

The donated items included cartons of diapers, milk, rice, baked beans, cookies, toilet papers and many others.

The group also took time out to clean up the surrounding of the home.








