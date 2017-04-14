Twelve year old is youngest diabetic

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM THE youngest diabetic patient in Fiji is a 12-year-old child.

Ministry of Health hospital services deputy secretary Dr Luisa Cikamatana revealed this and said the Ministry is now working with the Education Ministry to monitor the School Health Policy which was launched last year.

�We don�t have to sit here and listen to statistics as such, we don�t have to witness friends and family members suffering from NCDs, we can make a change now with the decisions we make with what we put in our shopping basket, what we pack for our children�s lunches or the choices we make for ourselves when it comes to our lunch or dinner menus,�Dr Cikamatana said.

Dr Cikatamana made these comments while speaking at the weight loss program initiative for women last night.