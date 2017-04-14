Twelve year old is youngest diabetic

Update: 6:24PM THE youngest diabetic patient in Fiji is a 12-year-old child.
Ministry of Health hospital services deputy secretary Dr Luisa
Cikamatana revealed this and said the Ministry is now working with the
Education Ministry to monitor the School Health Policy which was launched last
year.
�We don�t have to sit here and listen to statistics as such,
we don�t have to witness friends and family members suffering from NCDs, we can
make a change now with the decisions we make with what we put in our shopping
basket, what we pack for our children�s lunches or the choices we make for
ourselves when it comes to our lunch or dinner menus,�Dr Cikamatana said.
Dr Cikatamana made these comments while speaking at the
weight loss program initiative for women last night.