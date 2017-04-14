Forgive and repent important

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM MEMBERS of the Sacred Heart Cathedral were today reminded of the importance of forgiveness and repentance.

Father Cecil Williams, the mass celebrant in his sermon urged the church to remember the sacrifices Jesus had went through.

Father Williams was accompanied by Archbishop Peter Loy Chong during the mass.

Apart from the mass, there was also celebration of the Veneration of the Cross and the covering of the shrines.

More than 300 parishioners were present to commemorate Good Friday.