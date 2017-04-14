Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Trans-Tasmans lead at ITTF

ERONI TUINUKU
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 6:03PM AUSTRALIA and New Zealand cadet and junior category players currently leads the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania junior championship after the second day of the tournament at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Australian national junior girls coach Jenny Langridge said her line-up against New Zealand and the pattern of games they are to play with is important.

"At the moment with the junior girls, we have to look at our team selections and the girls need to play their own game plans.

"Majority of my girls has been to international tournaments, but it's the first time for the cadet girls," said Langridge.

New Zealand senior men's and junior's coach Tim Seaholme said maintaining confidence is the most important factor for each player.

"Just be positive, I think the players just have to be confident and if they play with the right game plan, that's enough to beat the Australians," said Seaholme.

Meanwhile in the cadet and junior categories, the results are as follow; In the cadet girls, New Zealand won five sets against Fiji, NZ 5-0 Fiji, Australia 5-0 Fiji. In the cadet boys, Australia 5-0 Cook island, NZ 4-1 Fiji, AUS 5-0 Fiji, New Caledonia 5-0 Cook islands, Fiji 5-0 Cook island, Papua New Guinea 3-2 Tuvalu, NZ 5-0 Cook island, AUS 5-0 New Caledonia.

In the junior girls, NZ 5-0 Fiji, NZ 4-1 New Caledonia and Australia 5-0 Fiji. The junior boys, AUS 5-0 Tuvalu, NZ 5-0 PNG, AUS 5-0 PNG, Fiji 3-2 Tuvalu, NZ 5-0 Fiji, PNG 3-2 Tuvalu, NZ 5-0 Tuvalu and AUS 5-0 Fiji.








