Former SPC deputy boss gets top UN job

Update: 6:03PM A TONGAN diplomat who used to be the Deputy Director General of the Pacific Community here in Suva is now the United Nations High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Fekitamoeloa ʻUtoikamanu was appointed by the United Nation�s Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres to the praise of her former workmates at the SPC.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the SPC offered its congratulations �with assurances of SPC�s support in carrying her duties forward and the important work of the global multilateral body.�

SPC Director-General, Dr Colin Tukuitonga said the regional organisation was united with the global community in the push towards sustainable development.

�From the Pacific, climate change and sustainable environmental management is especially pressing, and it brings us great pleasure that Ms �Utoikamanu has been appointed to champion these and other efforts of global concern,� Dr Tukuitonga said.

�Utoikamanu is an accomplished and well respected diplomat, and we are confident that she will lead her office and their important programmes of work with great vision, integrity and resolve,� he concluded.

Prior to being Deputy Director-General of the SPC from 2009 to 2015, Ms �Utoikamanu was Tonga�s Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, United States of America, Cuba and Venezuela and High Commissioner to Canada.

�SPC is a Permanent Observer to the UN since 2014, following the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly.�