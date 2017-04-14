End 4 year drought

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:04PM BOSTON Whites basketball team wants to win the Easter Basketball championship at the Raiwaqa Basketball court today.

Assistant coach Peni Ratumaiyale said they have trained well as always all teams look forward to this game to prepare them for the National tournaments.

�We have been winless for the past four years and I told the boys this year to change the way people look at our team and try to focus on winning this tournament.

�Preparation has been going well focusing to win the championship this year,� Ratumaiyale said.

He said the main plan now is to change the mentality of the players to have the feeling to win.

�Trying to make them focus and get them to feel what winning is all about.

�That�s where they can start sacrificing; training and when you win you will try to be on top of everything so that is what we want the boys to be to get their head in the game.

�The next focus is the national team and in order to get to the national team we need to win the championship so in order to play easy quarter final we need to be on top our pool.

�So we�re treating all our game as the final and taking it step by step and after the game we will work on new strategy,� he said.