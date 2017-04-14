Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

End 4 year drought

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 3:04PM BOSTON Whites basketball team wants to win the Easter Basketball championship at the Raiwaqa Basketball court today.

Assistant coach Peni Ratumaiyale said they have trained well as always all teams look forward to this game to prepare them for the National tournaments.

�We have been winless for the past four years and I told the boys this year to change the way people look at our team and try to focus on winning this tournament.

�Preparation has been going well focusing to win the championship this year,� Ratumaiyale said.

He said the main plan now is to change the mentality of the players to have the feeling to win.

�Trying to make them focus and get them to feel what winning is all about.

�That�s where they can start sacrificing; training and when you win you will try to be on top of everything so that is what we want the boys to be to get their head in the game.

�The next focus is the national team and in order to get to the national team we need to win the championship so in order to play easy quarter final we need to be on top our pool.

�So we�re treating all our game as the final and taking it step by step and after the game we will work on new strategy,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)