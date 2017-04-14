Credit Union moves west

Update: 3:03PM THE Fiji Public Service Credit Union has moved its services to the Western Division.
With over 6000 members, the corporate body opened a Lautoka
branch to cater for its growing clients in the region.
The company�s subsidiary Skaffworks Building Solutions
Limited would also be based at its Velovelo office along the Queens Highway.
While opening the new outlet, Commissioner Western Manasa
Tagicakibau said the company�s investment was a sign of development growth in
the Western Division.
Skaffworks Building Solutions Ltd managing director Jone
Koroi said their customers in the west could also visit a second branch based
in the top floor of Rogorogo I Vuda House in Lautoka City.