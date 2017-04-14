Credit Union moves west

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:03PM THE Fiji Public Service Credit Union has moved its services to the Western Division.

With over 6000 members, the corporate body opened a Lautoka branch to cater for its growing clients in the region.

The company�s subsidiary Skaffworks Building Solutions Limited would also be based at its Velovelo office along the Queens Highway.

While opening the new outlet, Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said the company�s investment was a sign of development growth in the Western Division.

Skaffworks Building Solutions Ltd managing director Jone Koroi said their customers in the west could also visit a second branch based in the top floor of Rogorogo I Vuda House in Lautoka City.