Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

For our family

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 3:03PM THE VANUABALAVU Cricket team is here for the sake of their families back on the island who are still trying to get their lives back to normal.

Manager Hendry Miller said they faced some setback which motivated them to come and play for the Easter Tournament at Albert yesterday.

�Most of our homes were destroyed by Winston and the supplies to repair them has just arrived in the islands before we came.�

�Most of our players stayed back to help in the rebuilding of our homes and we came here with just a few players and rest are based here in Suva.

�We�re also thankful to Cricket Fiji management team for paying our fares to come and play.

�We coming in slow but we�ll be ready for the major tournament which will be held in September and by then our homes will be up by then and we will bring in our number one team to come and compete,� Miller said.

Miller said their players are here to gain some exposure to the local Vanuabalavu lads who are currently in Suva.

Results

Day 5 results

Nasnu vs Oneata- Oneata won by 50 runs.

Nadi vs Cicia- Nadi won by 49 runs

Games are still underway for Suva crusaders vs CF Invitation

Ono I Lau vs Vanuabalavu

Day 4 results

Namuka I lau vs CF Invitation- Invitation won by 1 run.

Suva Warriors vs Nasinu � Nasinu won by 55 runs








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)