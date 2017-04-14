For our family

Update: 3:03PM THE VANUABALAVU Cricket team is here for the sake of their families back on the island who are still trying to get their lives back to normal.
Manager Hendry Miller said they faced some setback which
motivated them to come and play for the Easter Tournament at Albert yesterday.
�Most of our homes were destroyed by Winston and the
supplies to repair them has just arrived in the islands before we came.�
�Most of our players stayed back to help in the rebuilding
of our homes and we came here with just a few players and rest are based here
in Suva.
�We�re also thankful to Cricket Fiji management team for
paying our fares to come and play.
�We coming in slow but we�ll be ready for the major
tournament which will be held in September and by then our homes will be up by
then and we will bring in our number one team to come and compete,� Miller
said.
Miller said their players are here to gain some exposure to
the local Vanuabalavu lads who are currently in Suva.
Results
Day 5 results
Nasnu vs Oneata- Oneata won by 50 runs.
Nadi vs Cicia- Nadi won by 49 runs
Games are still underway for Suva crusaders vs CF Invitation
Ono I Lau vs Vanuabalavu
Day 4 results
Namuka I lau vs CF Invitation- Invitation won by 1 run.
Suva Warriors vs Nasinu � Nasinu won by 55 runs