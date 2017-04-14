For our family

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:03PM THE VANUABALAVU Cricket team is here for the sake of their families back on the island who are still trying to get their lives back to normal.

Manager Hendry Miller said they faced some setback which motivated them to come and play for the Easter Tournament at Albert yesterday.

�Most of our homes were destroyed by Winston and the supplies to repair them has just arrived in the islands before we came.�

�Most of our players stayed back to help in the rebuilding of our homes and we came here with just a few players and rest are based here in Suva.

�We�re also thankful to Cricket Fiji management team for paying our fares to come and play.

�We coming in slow but we�ll be ready for the major tournament which will be held in September and by then our homes will be up by then and we will bring in our number one team to come and compete,� Miller said.

Miller said their players are here to gain some exposure to the local Vanuabalavu lads who are currently in Suva.

Results

Day 5 results

Nasnu vs Oneata- Oneata won by 50 runs.

Nadi vs Cicia- Nadi won by 49 runs

Games are still underway for Suva crusaders vs CF Invitation

Ono I Lau vs Vanuabalavu

Day 4 results

Namuka I lau vs CF Invitation- Invitation won by 1 run.

Suva Warriors vs Nasinu � Nasinu won by 55 runs