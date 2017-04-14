For our youths

Update: 2:59PM THE Delainavesi Volleyball association is on a revival after 20 years and its members have asked for the support of their community.
The association hosted their first tournament with five
women�s team and eight men�s team.
Tournament Manager Rusiate Baba said they were very
fortunate now that the young generation have come together to revive the
association.
�To host our very own local tournament is a success for us
and the turnout really shows that we�re ready to take another step in
developing our association.
�This is a good mark for us because the Fiji Volleyball
Federation didn�t have any Easter tournament so getting these big teams over to
come and plauy is a big success.
�We have top teams like Raiwai, Kinoya, Raiwaqa and Marist
who have national reps coming to play so this is a big boost for us.
�Most of these youths are unemployed and rebuilding this
association is basically to focus on them and its well in line with our
development within the community,� Baba said.
Baba said they have achieved their target which is hosting a
tournament and the next step is to get the community involved.
�Next is getting our parents, friends and supporters involve
in the association.