For our youths

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 2:59PM THE Delainavesi Volleyball association is on a revival after 20 years and its members have asked for the support of their community.

The association hosted their first tournament with five women�s team and eight men�s team.

Tournament Manager Rusiate Baba said they were very fortunate now that the young generation have come together to revive the association.

�To host our very own local tournament is a success for us and the turnout really shows that we�re ready to take another step in developing our association.

�This is a good mark for us because the Fiji Volleyball Federation didn�t have any Easter tournament so getting these big teams over to come and plauy is a big success.

�We have top teams like Raiwai, Kinoya, Raiwaqa and Marist who have national reps coming to play so this is a big boost for us.

�Most of these youths are unemployed and rebuilding this association is basically to focus on them and its well in line with our development within the community,� Baba said.

Baba said they have achieved their target which is hosting a tournament and the next step is to get the community involved.

�Next is getting our parents, friends and supporters involve in the association.








