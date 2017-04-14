Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 14 April

FPRA announces nominees

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, April 14, 2017

Update: 2:55PM TEN categories have been finalized for the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Annual Awards Night that will take place next month.

This was revealed at the launching of the nominations for the awards at the Damodar Cinemas earlier tonight.

Suliasi Uluilakeba , one of the artist nominated for the Best New Artist category said he was surprised at his name being nominated for the award.

"I am shocked and surprised to hear my name tonight. I just started recently some three years back and getting noticed for my hard work like this is a stepping stone," Mr Uluilakeba said.

Meanwhile Hindi artist, Honey Hassan also acknowledged FPRA for selecting her as one of the nominees in the best Hindi Song category.

The awards will be held on May 13.








