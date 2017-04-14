Hundreds in Nadi for Sangam

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:34PM HUNDREDS of Andra Sangam of Fiji members are in Nadi for the long Easter weekend to attend the religious body's annual convention.

He said apart from the AGM, members would also engage in various sporting activities.

"Its mostly about coming together and enjoying each other's company," he said.

"Most of our members are based here in the west and this is always a good time for us to meet and network apart from talking about our organisation's activities over the past 12 months."

The Andra Sangam of Fiji is 76-years-old and has about 2000 active members.