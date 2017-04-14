Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Nawaikula 'optimistic'

Aqela Susu
Friday, April 14, 2017

A 27-YEAR-OLD man's dream to follow his parliamentarian and lawyer father's footsteps has come to fruition.

Pauliasi Nawaikula was among 10 law students from the University of Fiji who were admitted to the Bar at the High Court in Suva on Wednesday.

The Buca Village, Cakaudrove native draws his inspirations from his father, Niko Nawaikula, who is currently an Opposition member of Parliament and a lawyer by profession.

"I will be the third lawyer in our village. I hope to join the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) or work for Government before I take over my father's firm," he said.

"My father has always wanted us to be independent, to do things on our own and when we really can't do something in our studies then we can approach him but other than that he has always wanted us to be independent."

Mr Nawaikula was also optimistic that he would soon grasp his father's outspoken personality and advocacy skills.

Meanwhile, another 36-year-old man entered the legal fraternity with the hopes and aspirations of his villagers in Nadi.

Samisoni Viriviri Lutumailagi was on cloud nine after he was also admitted to the Bar yesterday.

Part of Mr Lutumailagi's school fees were paid for by the Nakovacake Development Trust made up of three tribes from Navoci and Namotomoto Village in Nadi.

"It's a really big day for me and I thank the trust for their assistance in my final years of studies.

"They came in at the right time because I was really looking for fees," Mr Lutumailagi said.

"I hope to assist the vanua in the areas of development, specifically in tourism.

"Most of the land in Nadi are owned by these two villages so I hope to have my input to assist the landowners in managing their resources in terms of understanding the value of their land."








