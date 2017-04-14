Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Old culverts

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, April 14, 2017

THERE is a need to replace culverts in the country to prevent water from overflowing.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer John Hutchinson made the comment in response to questions sent by this newspaper regarding the condition of culverts in the country.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA identified the need to replace existing drainage structures with larger more robust culverts through its future planning and programs.

"Many of the existing culverts were installed many years if not decades ago. "They were designed and installed on what was available at that time and were designed for the conditions and drainage patterns at the time," he said.

"Through the years, there has been a lot of changes in terms of the expansion of road networks, farms and the development of residential and industrial areas throughout Fiji."

Mr Hutchinson said because of the water flow, drainage patterns and the environment had also changed as a result.

"As a consequence more water travelling at higher velocities is being directed into the culverts than originally planned for."

He also said these issues highlighted the need for better planning and co-ordination between all agencies, developers and local authorities to ensure adequate drainage was planned, built and maintained.

"We are working closely with all stakeholders on improving the national drainage network, but it is a complex matter requiring a whole of government approach," Mr Hutchinson said.








