Cane pay system

+ Enlarge this image NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad with Fiji Cane Growers Association members at a meeting in Rakiraki. A farmer has called on stakeholders to change the sugarcane payment system. Picture: JAI PRASAD

THE sugarcane payment system has to change if stakeholders are serious about revitalising the industry, says prominent Rakiraki grower Kaliyan Prasad.

"The industry can bring in all the assistance programs like cane planting grants, fertiliser subsidy and improve the mills, but if farmers are going to continue being paid like they are at present, then forget about the future of the industry," the 61-year-old said.

"The way cane farming works, from the moment you plant a stick of cane to when you harvest and receive all your payments, it takes about three years.

"The cane takes between 12 and 14 months to mature and after harvesting, payment is spread over a 15-month period.

"My only son is not interested in continuing our farm because he would rather work in town and receive fortnightly pay.

"This is the reality on the ground.

"So on top of rising harvest and transport costs, land lease problems and labour shortage, pay is a big issue and one of the main reasons farmers are leaving."

Mr Prasad harvested 140 tonnes from his 10 acre farm last season and is hoping to cut 200 tonnes this year.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is working on a strategic development plan designed to pave the way forward for the industry by identifying and addressing key issues in the sugar sector.

Government has also come up with the Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill, which is before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

One of the key issues being discussed in the proposed Bill is an amendment to the Sugar Master Award and the way that farmers are paid for their cane.