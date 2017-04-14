Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Miner died from internal bleeding

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 14, 2017

TEKIATA Teirei died from internal bleeding after suffering severe chest injuries and damages to the heart when a rock fell on him last week Wednesday while working at a Vatukoula gold mine shaft.

This was confirmed to this newspaper by the late shift supervisor's 32-year-old son, Itaia Rotan.

Mr Rotan said he received results of his father's post-mortem examination on Monday morning.

He said the family would pursue compensation. "We were informed a rock fell on him and so we waited for the post-mortem examination to be completed," he said.

"He died on company premises and while at work so we will work on this for our mother."

Mr Rotan said his mother would return to Vatukoula to make final arrangements before leaving for Suva to live with her daughter.

VGML corporate services manager Dinny Laufenboeck said investigations into the fatality continued.

"Vatukoula Gold Mines will, of course, adhere to all regulations regarding compensation as guided by the Ministry of Labour."

"We haven't heard anything from the company as of yet on compensation but we are grateful so far for their assistance with funeral arrangements."

He said they were yet to be notified of what transpired at the site that caused his death.

"We hope to be able to receive all this information to make sense of what happened," he said.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mr Terei's fatality are still ongoing by the Mineral Resources Department and Vatukoula management," she said.

"A board of inquiry will be conducted next week and on its conclusion, we would be in a position to revert with details.








