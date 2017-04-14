Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Science priority

Shayal Devi
Friday, April 14, 2017

GOVERNMENT offered more scholarships in the field of science than other disciplines because there was a need for more science graduates.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said this while responding to a question from a Sigatoka student about the disparity in scholarship distribution at the National Budget consultations at Sigatoka Methodist College on Wednesday, where students from 11 schools had gathered.

"There is a shortage of people in science related fields, like doctors, nurses, radiologists et cetera," he said. He said that was why science related fields needed to be prioritised.








