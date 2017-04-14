A-G: Not 'many'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kavanagasau College student Anushika Kumar raises an issue during the budget consultation in Sigatoka on Wednesday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

STUDENTS attending a National Budget consultation in Sigatoka on Wednesday wanted to know what Government was doing to create jobs for those who have completed their education.

In response, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said jobs were created through growing the economy.

He also cited the need for more skilled tradespeople in the employment sector.

"Today in Fiji, we have people coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines because we don't have many good tradespeople," he said.

"For example, there is a shortage of good tile layers. So in that area, we have a shortage and if you become a tradesperson, you get snapped up very quickly."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the same was not true for people pursuing a career in an area where many others were educated in the same course.