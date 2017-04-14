Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G: Not 'many'

Shayal Devi
Friday, April 14, 2017

STUDENTS attending a National Budget consultation in Sigatoka on Wednesday wanted to know what Government was doing to create jobs for those who have completed their education.

In response, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said jobs were created through growing the economy.

He also cited the need for more skilled tradespeople in the employment sector.

"Today in Fiji, we have people coming from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines because we don't have many good tradespeople," he said.

"For example, there is a shortage of good tile layers. So in that area, we have a shortage and if you become a tradesperson, you get snapped up very quickly."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the same was not true for people pursuing a career in an area where many others were educated in the same course.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)