Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villages raise funds for levy

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, April 14, 2017

SEVEN villages in Yasawa's Nacula District are raising money to pay for their provincial levy.

Nacula district spokesman Saimoni Naivalu said a fundraising carnival would be held in Matacawalevu Village later this month.

"We pay our provincial levies every year and we have to find a way to raise the money," he said.

"The levy is paid to the Ba Provincial Council."

Mr Naivalu said they hoped to raise $20,000 during the fundraiser.

"The rest of the money we would use for village projects especially in the beautification of our villages."

He said all Nacula villagers had been urged to assist in raising the much-needed funds.

"We all know what life is like in our villages and so we are hoping that all of our kinsmen and women living in other parts of the country and the world can help us with this cause."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)