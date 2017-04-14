Villages raise funds for levy

/ Front page / News

SEVEN villages in Yasawa's Nacula District are raising money to pay for their provincial levy.

Nacula district spokesman Saimoni Naivalu said a fundraising carnival would be held in Matacawalevu Village later this month.

"We pay our provincial levies every year and we have to find a way to raise the money," he said.

"The levy is paid to the Ba Provincial Council."

Mr Naivalu said they hoped to raise $20,000 during the fundraiser.

"The rest of the money we would use for village projects especially in the beautification of our villages."

He said all Nacula villagers had been urged to assist in raising the much-needed funds.

"We all know what life is like in our villages and so we are hoping that all of our kinsmen and women living in other parts of the country and the world can help us with this cause."