Radio training on natural disasters

Faria Begum
Friday, April 14, 2017

A THREE-DAY training workshop was conducted by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Fiji Navy to instruct officers on how to operate high frequency radio technology during natural disasters when other means of communication are unavailable.

The workshop at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, which ended on Wednesday, was supported by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

It was organised to support the recent upgrade by the Pacific emergency telecommunications cluster of the high frequency radio communication system for the NDMO.

"This training is the vital next step to the work that has gone into revitalising key sites in the NDMO's emergency communications network," said Salma Farouque, WFP Pacific emergency telecommunications co-ordinator.

The training ensured that the participants acquired the skills in operating and managing the high frequency Radio communication system.

