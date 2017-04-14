Union praises Reddy

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Teachers Union praised Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy's recent comments about the importance of teaching vernacular in schools.

Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh said research by eminent educators proved that proper knowledge of one's mother tongue made it easier to learn a second language.

"Research has shown that if you know your mother tongue well, in terms of being able to read and write it proficiently, it becomes very easy to learn a second language," he said. "In Fiji, we all have our mother tongue and English is a second language. One of our biggest problems is numeracy and literacy, and the reason our children are not proficient in English and are unable to grasp and understand the basic concepts being taught, is the lack of knowledge of their own mother tongue."

Mr Singh said in the 1970s conversational Hindi was taught to iTaukei students and vice versa for Fijian students of Indian descent. He said the lack of depth in the teaching program resulted in it being a futile exercise.