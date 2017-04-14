Elders revive iTaukei culture, language

/ Front page / News

ELDERS from villages near the University of Fiji have been invited to the Centre for iTaukei Studies to help revive iTaukei culture among students.

Centre director associate professor Dr Litiana Kuridrani said a needs assessment by the university revealed that many aspects of culture and expressive arts were slowly dying.

"We have done our training assessment and found out that we are losing critical aspects of our culture and even at home our children are speaking in English and iTaukei la­­n­gu­age and culture is slowly fading away," she said.

Dr Kuridrani said the centre taught various arts that were rarely seen or practised.

"We teach how to weave, expose them to printing, creative arts like making necklaces, kava ceremonies, traditional meke, ind­i­genous knowledge of tr­a­ditional medicine and he­aling therapies and tr­a­­ditional knowledge of weather, music."