Elders revive iTaukei culture, language

ELDERS from villages near the University of Fiji have been invited to the Centre for iTaukei Studies to help revive iTaukei culture among students.
Centre director associate professor Dr Litiana Kuridrani said a needs assessment by the university revealed that many aspects of culture and expressive arts were slowly dying.
"We have done our training assessment and found out that we are losing critical aspects of our culture and even at home our children are speaking in English and iTaukei language and culture is slowly fading away," she said.
Dr Kuridrani said the centre taught various arts that were rarely seen or practised.
"We teach how to weave, expose them to printing, creative arts like making necklaces, kava ceremonies, traditional meke, indigenous knowledge of traditional medicine and healing therapies and traditional knowledge of weather, music."