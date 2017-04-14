$150k payout

/ Front page / News

A GRAPHIC designer, who lost his sight after his eye was hit by a stone while attending Nabua Primary School in Suva in 2006, has been awarded $150,000 by the court.

The plaintiff, Sakiusa Rokotakala through his father, Marika Rokotakala, had filed a lawsuit against his then class teacher, Savaira Sigalevu, the school's management committee members, Malakai Tadulala and Isimeli Bola, the then chief executive officer of the Education Ministry, the Education Ministry and the Attorney-General for damages for the injury caused to his left eye during school hours.

According to a judgment by Justice Lyone Seneviratne at the High Court in Suva, the plaintiff sustained eye injuries during morning recess.

He said the plaintiff's evidence stated that while he was roaming around with his friends, someone threw a stone at him which hit his left eye.

Justice Seneviratne said the matter in which the incident occurred was not in dispute.

However, he said the supervising teacher at the time should have advised the students not to play with stones and removed them from the area where they were not supposed to be.

"In my view the teacher in charge of supervision of the students during the recess failed to discharge her duties properly and if she had acted more diligently, this incident could have been avoided," he said.

"Dr Shankar Prasad Saha is a consultant ophthalmologist and his observations are that the plaintiff's left eye is totally blind and there is no chance of recovering the sight of the injured eye.

"In the circumstances the court is of the view that the injuries caused to the plaintiff was due to the neglect of the duty of care owed towards the students by the defendants."

Justice Seneviratne has ordered Ms Sigalevu, Mr Tadulala, Mr Bola, the then Education Ministry chief executive officer and the Education Ministry to pay the plaintiff $150,000 with interest on the said sum until the entire sum was paid in full.

The same defendants have also been ordered to pay the plaintiff $5000 as costs of the action.