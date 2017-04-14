Fiji Time: 7:29 PM on Friday 14 April

Focus on oceans

Alisi Vucago
Friday, April 14, 2017

TEDx Suva will mark this year's event with the theme "Ocean of ideas" as it aims to bring together people with different perspectives to highlight the ocean has an immense wealth that Pacific Islanders have inherited.

This was shared by licensed holder for TEDx Suva Raijeli Nicole during the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between partners for the event yesterday.

Ms Nicole said TEDx was a space that brought together thinkers, ordinary people, movers and shakers who were interested in sharing innovative ideas and investing in new startup ventures.

UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative Osnat Lubrani said the title "Ocean of ideas" marked Sustainable Development Goal 14 focusing on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources.

"The focus on oceans is important for all Pacific nations to be looked at from a development perspective and TEDx is about inclusion, about listening to people," she said.

"Sustainable development isn't just about Government, it's about bringing everyone together and also reaching out across the country to all sorts of people and listening to them."

The event will take place on May 6 at the University of the South Pacific's performance space with eight speakers participating and limited seats for 100 audience.

