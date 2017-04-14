Residents want Government to build road humps

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS of Navosai in Narere are requesting the Government to build five road humps on their roads because they are concerned about drivers speeding through their neighbourhood.

Resident Anare Veilawa said the community was worried about the safety of their children because the roads were very narrow, there were no footpaths and the streetlights have not been working since last year.

"In 2013 a survey was conducted on our roads and we were told there was no need to either widen the roads or put a hump, which is quite ridiculous," he said.

"This neighbourhood has a large number of households, two schools, different church denominations and other religious organisations and we all worry for our children's safety when they go to school or church."

Mr Veilawa said it was better to take proactive measures rather than wait for an accident to occur before reacting to the situation.

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the installation of infrastructure such as speed humps was a last resort when all other safety measures failed and compromised the safety of the general public

"We need to educate the public that speed humps are not the instant cure for all traffic issues," he said.

"However, the FRA will look into the issue raised and solutions around how we can improve the situation."

Mr Hutchinson said speeding and poor driver behaviour were first and foremost enforcement issues, which needed to be addressed by the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority.

He urged the public to contact FRA directly on toll-free number 5720 or send them an email on info@fijiroads.org to follow up on requests and complaints.