Murder trial assessors convey mixed opinions

Litia Cava
Friday, April 14, 2017

THREE assessors returned to the High Court in Suva yesterday with a mixed opinion after their deliberation in the case of three men who allegedly assaulted Epineri Waqawai, 25, on July 18, 2015 resulting in his death.

The first and third assessor found the three accused, Josaia Vusuya, Kelepi Qaqa and Tevita Dakuituraga guilty of one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The second assessor found Josaia Vusuya and Tevita Dakuituraga not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The third assessor found Qaqa guilty of one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The three accused persons have been remanded in custody.

Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgement next Tuesday.








