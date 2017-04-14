Fiji Time: 7:27 PM on Friday 14 April

Kasavu Bailey bridge opens

Mere Naleba
Friday, April 14, 2017

CHEERS and smiles were the order of the day for commuters using the Kings Rd who usually took a transit at Kasavu because of a landslip.

Three months after Tropical Depression 04F caused a landslip in the area, a Bailey bridge has become the band-aid solution to end all commuting woes.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said the single lane bridge was for buses, cars and trucks accommodating all legal load limit.

All vehicles are to travel at 15 kilometres per hour when approaching the bridge.

Passengers of buses and cars travelling through the bridge stopped to shake hands with the contractors, thanking them for working round-the-clock.

Taniela Raiwalui of Korovou in Tailevu said the bridge had saved them a lot of time.

"The trip through Bau Tikina Rd is usually really long, it's delayed by one hour and now I'm just so happy that this bridge is here even though it's just temporary," he said.

Mr Raiwalui was one of the many drivers who took time out to personally thank the contractors from Fulton Hogan Hiways.

Meanwhile, Mr Hutchinson said members of the public were to stick to the speed and weight limit.

He said traffic controllers would manage traffic at the bridge until the installation of traffic lights at Kasavu.

"The FRA is commited in keeping the major arterial roads, especially the Queens and Kings roads open at all times and the public will no longer have to make long, tiresome detours to reach their destinations," he said.








