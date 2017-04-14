Bus driver fronts court

/ Front page / News

A 41-YEAR-OLD man appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday for allegedly causing the death of a 70-year-old grandmother in a road accident earlier this week.

Rohit Rewal is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death for allegedly running over Shaira Bibi while she was walking along a pedestrian crossing at Yasawa St in Lautoka on Monday morning.

Mr Rewal made his first appearance in court before Magistrate Salakubou Raramasi.

In court Mr Rewal's defence lawyer, Iqbal Khan applied for bail, which was granted.

Police prosecutor Arvin Kumar objected to the bail application, arguing that the case was of public interest and was serious because a person had died.

Despite the objections, bail was allowed but strict conditions were imposed.

The bus driver was ordered to pay $1500 bail with a cash bond of $500.

He was ordered to report to the Vitogo Police Post every Monday and Saturday from 6am to 6pm.

His plea was deferred and the case adjourned to July 11.