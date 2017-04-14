Cash reward for info

/ Front page / News

A HEFTY reward awaits members of the public who have information on the death of Russian couple Yuri Shipulin and his partner, Natalia.

Western Division Crime Stoppers Board chairman Anit Singh said large cash rewards were available for people who assisted police in solving unsolved crimes.

Mr Singh said the board had been able to hand out cash rewards to people who provided information that led to arrests and criminal charges.

He encouraged those with information to contact authorities through the Crime Stoppers 919 hotline.

"They give us their tips secretly and we pay them secretly," he said.

"We will pay them a good amount of money.

"If they give us a good tip and an arrest is made and they go through the court process, then we have no problem in giving them that reward.

"We still have a lot of unsolved crimes that police are still trying to gather information for.

"One of the biggest crimes is the death of the Russian couple whose bodies were found along Natadola Beach.

"That carries a large reward and anyone that has a good tip that will lead to an arrest and criminal charges will definitely be rewarded.

"If we could get more information from the public, the better it would be for everyone," said Mr Singh.

The body parts of the Russian were found scattered along Natadola Beach in July last year.

The Western Division Crime Stoppers Unit is based in Lautoka.