Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plea on TELS penalties

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 14, 2017

THE Government should reconsider the penalties imposed on recipients of the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) who were unable to complete studies.

Speaking at the National Budget consultations held at Natabua High School in Lautoka yesterday, Jasper Williams High School head girl Edwina Metusela said they had been told there was a 200 per cent penalty on the loan undertaken under the scheme if a student failed a unit or was unable to continue studies.

"We feel that 200 per cent is very high, considering the fact that now it is very difficult to find guarantors for the loans itself," she said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said he agreed with the sentiments expressed.

"Yes, I agree with you, those are some of the issues we need to sort out," he said.

Students requested that the National Toppers Scheme be revised, to take into account those from poor backgrounds.

They said TELS should not be available only to those who met the required marks or standards set out by the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board.

Hennah Mario of Central College, Lautoka, asked for an increased allocation for students wishing to study aviation.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Toppers Scheme was designed not just for those who met the criteria, but was tailored to support courses that would fill jobs that the nation lacked.

"The Toppers Scheme is about guaranteeing a group of people for a specific area or field that we lack. So it's based on a national need," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)