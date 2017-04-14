Plea on TELS penalties

/ Front page / News

THE Government should reconsider the penalties imposed on recipients of the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) who were unable to complete studies.

Speaking at the National Budget consultations held at Natabua High School in Lautoka yesterday, Jasper Williams High School head girl Edwina Metusela said they had been told there was a 200 per cent penalty on the loan undertaken under the scheme if a student failed a unit or was unable to continue studies.

"We feel that 200 per cent is very high, considering the fact that now it is very difficult to find guarantors for the loans itself," she said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said he agreed with the sentiments expressed.

"Yes, I agree with you, those are some of the issues we need to sort out," he said.

Students requested that the National Toppers Scheme be revised, to take into account those from poor backgrounds.

They said TELS should not be available only to those who met the required marks or standards set out by the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board.

Hennah Mario of Central College, Lautoka, asked for an increased allocation for students wishing to study aviation.

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Toppers Scheme was designed not just for those who met the criteria, but was tailored to support courses that would fill jobs that the nation lacked.

"The Toppers Scheme is about guaranteeing a group of people for a specific area or field that we lack. So it's based on a national need," he said.