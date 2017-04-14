Plans to replace voucher system

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT plans to replace student bus school vouchers with an e-ticketing system because some teachers and students have been caught cheating the system by photocopying and selling bus vouchers.

This was revealed by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at Natabua High School in Lautoka yesterday.

He made the statement while responding to a call by Tilak High School Year 13 student Kinisimere Solevu that stringent measures be put in place for the use of the vouchers because students were selling them as a means to earn money.

"Currently there are students abusing the vouchers," she said.

"Some walk to and from school and then sell their vouchers to others and I request if the ministry can identify a way in which this could be addressed."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was an issue Government had sought to address for a while.

"There are some schools where some of the teachers got together with some of the senior students and started photocopying bus vouchers and selling them at half price," he said.

"So they kind of abused the system and it goes back to like this whole culture of trying to steal from the system."

"Yes, we are trying to address this and we are talking with the bus operators and also Vodafone to start to have e-ticketing (for students) throughout Fiji from the third term."