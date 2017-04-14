Fiji Time: 7:28 PM on Friday 14 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plans to replace voucher system

Kalesi Mele
Friday, April 14, 2017

GOVERNMENT plans to replace student bus school vouchers with an e-ticketing system because some teachers and students have been caught cheating the system by photocopying and selling bus vouchers.

This was revealed by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultations at Natabua High School in Lautoka yesterday.

He made the statement while responding to a call by Tilak High School Year 13 student Kinisimere Solevu that stringent measures be put in place for the use of the vouchers because students were selling them as a means to earn money.

"Currently there are students abusing the vouchers," she said.

"Some walk to and from school and then sell their vouchers to others and I request if the ministry can identify a way in which this could be addressed."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was an issue Government had sought to address for a while.

"There are some schools where some of the teachers got together with some of the senior students and started photocopying bus vouchers and selling them at half price," he said.

"So they kind of abused the system and it goes back to like this whole culture of trying to steal from the system."

"Yes, we are trying to address this and we are talking with the bus operators and also Vodafone to start to have e-ticketing (for students) throughout Fiji from the third term."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64230.6233
JPY 53.468550.4685
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.45350.4415
NZD 0.70150.6685
AUD 0.64700.6220
USD 0.48650.4695

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Ice' to cool down
  2. 'Key facts' in infant death case
  3. Manning joins camp
  4. Leases for 21 settlers
  5. Lose: No better team than Fiji
  6. Dance with stars
  7. Two hurt as car lands on grave
  8. PM assures students of schools' reconstruction
  9. Machines to save time, money
  10. FLP queries frequency of 'negligence' reports

Top Stories this Week

  1. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  2. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  3. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  4. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus Tuesday (11 Apr)
  6. Rising up against the odds Thursday (13 Apr)
  7. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  8. Resort opens doors Sunday (09 Apr)
  9. 'Ice' to cool down Friday (14 Apr)
  10. Soldier answers call of duty Wednesday (12 Apr)