Counsel students, says FTU

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, April 14, 2017

THE six students from a prominent Nadi secondary school who were expelled for allegedly smoking drugs in uniform should be counselled and not ostracised, says the Fiji Teachers Union.

FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh said the parents also had to take responsibility for the actions of their children and not blame others.

Mr Singh said parents and guardians also had to ensure they were aware of what their children were discussing and viewing on social media platforms like Facebook.

"The Nadi incident is a very sad indicator of the kind of upbringing that our children are going through," he said.

"The parents of our country really need to do some serious soul searching on how much quality time they are spending with their children. We have a large number of working parents who work long hours to be able to meet the basic needs of their families.

"And I think one of the reasons they spend such long hours earning is because of the low wages they earn.

"While we need to seriously look into the earning capacity of parents at the lowest level of the economic strata, we must also continue to impress upon parents to find time to spend with their children and to inculcate in them good values."

Mr Singh said parents and guardians needed to interact with their children and wards on social media platforms because it was an avenue children used to freely express feelings yet also one where they were vulnerable to predators and influence from peers.

"Maybe if parents, guardians and elders in the family are communicating with the younger generation on social media then there could be a lot of positive interaction and awareness of what kind of conversations children are involved in."

"I think it's a very strong influence on the present day children in their formative years and we should make an effort to turn it into a positive influence."








